Drake Makes History With 9 Out Of The Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots

Drake just made music history by earning nine out of the top 10 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with tracks from his Certified Lover Boy album. And he defeated himself to do it. He previously charted seven of the top 10 spots in July 2018 with his last proper studio album, Scorpion.
Drake now has 54 songs that have reached the Top 10, further extending a record that he already held. The artist in second place is Madonna with 38 top 10 songs. Drake is also the first solo artist to monopolize the Hot 100′s top five in a single week. The only other act to do so is The Beatles, who did it in 1964.