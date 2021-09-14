      Weather Alert

Drake Makes History With 9 Out Of The Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots

Sep 14, 2021 @ 7:27am

Drake just made music history by earning nine out of the top 10 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with tracks from his Certified Lover Boy album. And he defeated himself to do it.  He previously charted seven of the top 10 spots in July 2018 with his last proper studio album, Scorpion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

Drake now has 54 songs that have reached the Top 10, further extending a record that he already held. The artist in second place is Madonna with 38 top 10 songs. Drake is also the first solo artist to monopolize the Hot 100′s top five in a single week. The only other act to do so is The Beatles, who did it in 1964.

 

TAGS
Billboard Hot 100 certified lover boy chart Drake history
POPULAR POSTS
Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Her First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney
Missed Connections: McHottie and the Dog Walker
This Jennifer Aniston Interview Gets Cringey When The Host Tells Her She's "Not A Morning Person"
Grimace From McDonald's Is A Giant Tastebud And The Internet Is Shook
Netflix's Horror Lineup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On