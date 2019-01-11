Drake Launches a New Champagne

I am glad this is finally happening!
“Champagne Papi” aka Drake is about to launch champagne called Mod Sélection.
Drake teamed up with the same people that were part of his Virginia Black Whiskey and the champagne that dates back to 1892 has never been sold to the public.
You’ll be able to purchase Mod Sélection in Reserve and Rosé and it’ll cost you between $300 and $400.
Drake speaking on Mod Selection Champagne with @SGWineSpirits 🍾 pic.twitter.com/adKRaIzOon
— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 6, 2018