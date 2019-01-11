Drake Launches a New Champagne

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Host Drake speaks on stage during the 2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York City. 27111_001 (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TNT )

I am glad this is finally happening!

“Champagne Papi” aka Drake is about to launch champagne called Mod Sélection.

Drake Launches Mod SÃ©lection Champagne Line drizzy Virginia Black Whiskey alcohol

Drake teamed up with the same people that were part of his Virginia Black Whiskey and the champagne that dates back to 1892 has never been sold to the public.

You’ll be able to purchase Mod Sélection in Reserve and Rosé and it’ll cost you between $300 and $400.

