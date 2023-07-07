99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Drake Is The Latest Artist To Have Something Thrown At Him On Stage

July 7, 2023 10:07AM EDT
People still haven’t learned their lesson after Bebe Rexha (cell phone), Pink (someone’s mom’s ASHES), Ava Max (man hit her), Kelsea Ballerini (bracelet) and now Drake have had things thrown at them on stage.

Drake kicked off his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage Wednesday night in Chicago, and an Instagram video shows a phone hitting Drake in his lower arm while he performed his rendition of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious.” He watched the phone hit him, but kept rapping without stopping to address what happened. It’s unclear who threw the phone or why.

AGAIN…can we please STOP THROWING THINGS AT PEOPLE ON STAGES???

