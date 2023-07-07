Drake Is The Latest Artist To Have Something Thrown At Him On Stage

Source: YouTube

People still haven’t learned their lesson after Bebe Rexha (cell phone), Pink (someone’s mom’s ASHES), Ava Max (man hit her), Kelsea Ballerini (bracelet) and now Drake have had things thrown at them on stage.

Drake kicked off his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage Wednesday night in Chicago, and an Instagram video shows a phone hitting Drake in his lower arm while he performed his rendition of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious.” He watched the phone hit him, but kept rapping without stopping to address what happened. It’s unclear who threw the phone or why.

A fan threw their phone at Drake during his Chicago show last night. pic.twitter.com/glJ5rIGQS7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

AGAIN…can we please STOP THROWING THINGS AT PEOPLE ON STAGES???