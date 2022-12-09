Drake Is The Highest-Selling Singles Artist EVER

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Recording Industry Association Of America has dubbed Drake the highest-selling singles artist in its history (passing the previous record-holder, Eminem) with a massive 184 million singles sold.

.@Drake is now the highest certified singles artist in @RIAA history, passing @Eminem (184 million units as a lead). — chart data (@chartdata) December 8, 2022

He added 10 new plaques to his collection from the RIAA on Thursday. He’s also on his way to having the highest certified RIAA song with 2018’s “God’s Plan,” which jumped to 15x-platinum status on December 8, making it the biggest-selling single in his catalog. That record currently belongs to Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which are both 17x-platinum.