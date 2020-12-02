Drake is Releasing His Own Line Of Candles That Smell Like Drake
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Because of course he does. Drake is launching his own line of candles in a variety of scents but one specifically is supposed to smell just like Drake!
The 5 candles include Sweeter Things, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, Muskoka, and Carby Musk. Each candle will set you back $48 except Carby Musk. Carby Musk is THE DRAKE scent that runs $80.
Carby Musk features ‘notes’ of musk, ambers, cashmere, suede, and velvet. AKA Drake.