Drake Has His Own Custom Monopoly Game

Drake performs on stage during the Summer Sixteen Tour on Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Drake was gifted a custom Monopoly game inspired by his life and career by Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

 

The stadium tweeted photos of the game, showing the “Chance” card pile was replaced by “God’s Plan,” and the “Community Chest” is swapped out for “Duffle Talk.” Each denomination of Monopoly money features a picture of Drake, and the property cards call out locations significant to his career — such as Sotto Sotto, a restaurant he name-drops in his song “5AM in Toronto.” And the set wouldn’t be complete without a set of golden dice and custom playing pieces, including the OVO owl logo, a Bugatti Veyron, Jimmy’s wheelchair from “Degrassi,” a portrait of Sade, a bottle of Drakkar Noir and a Nike sneaker.

 

FULL STORY

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Taylor Swift Has A New Custom Instant Camera Simon Cowell And Jennifer Garner Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame American Idols And Pink Cadillacs Will Be Part Of Aretha Franklin’s Funeral VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Drives Ben Affleck Back To Rehab John Cena Is Producing A New Prank Show Involving Hypnosis Ariana Grande Isn’t Getting Married Soon…Fiance Pete Davidson Channels Justin Bieber
Comments