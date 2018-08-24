Drake Has His Own Custom Monopoly Game

Drake was gifted a custom Monopoly game inspired by his life and career by Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Custom North Side Edition Monopoly board made for the one & only 6ix God. The question is: can anyone stop the @Drake Monopoly? #AubreyAndTheThreeMigosTour #ScotiaArena pic.twitter.com/fnLLPJLifB — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 21, 2018

The stadium tweeted photos of the game, showing the “Chance” card pile was replaced by “God’s Plan,” and the “Community Chest” is swapped out for “Duffle Talk.” Each denomination of Monopoly money features a picture of Drake, and the property cards call out locations significant to his career — such as Sotto Sotto, a restaurant he name-drops in his song “5AM in Toronto.” And the set wouldn’t be complete without a set of golden dice and custom playing pieces, including the OVO owl logo, a Bugatti Veyron, Jimmy’s wheelchair from “Degrassi,” a portrait of Sade, a bottle of Drakkar Noir and a Nike sneaker.

FULL STORY