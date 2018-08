This is a feel good story…Drake made a birthday wish come true for a girl waiting for a heart transplant in Chicago.

Eleven-year-old Sofia Sanchez, of Downers Grove, recorded her take on the viral “In My Feelings” Challenge and invited Drake to her 11th birthday party at the Hospital. Drake saw it and stopped by during his tour stop in Chicago over the weekend.

He posted photos of their visit on Instagram yesterday and said they talked about Justin Bieber and basketball.

😍💙😍 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

