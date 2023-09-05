Drake Gifts A Fan $50,000 For Spending Furniture Money On Concert Tickets

Source: YouTube

Drake has been generous with fans at his shows on tour, and this latest example is pretty awesome. When he saw a sign in the crowd as his Las Vegas tour stop over the weekend, Drake did something BIG! The sign said, ‘Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life.'” So Drake tells him, “You know what, my man, your furniture money, Imma give you 50 bands ‘cause I love you. Make sure he gets his money tonight…“ Drake then added, “Listen, this is what life is about. I’m trying to teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you, is going through.”

Last month, Drake also gifted a random woman in the crowd a Hermes’ Birkin bag (worth tens of thousands of dollars) during his concert in Los Angeles.