Drake Donates Wheelchair-Accessible Van To Fan

Back in 2018, Drake used a streak of seemingly random acts of charity as the basis for his video for “God’s Plan”. Looks like he’s back at it according to a viral post. As Instagram user @rocketrob_90 posted on Saturday, Drake apparently donated a brand-new wheelchair-accessible van to the fan to help his sister Dora.
“God is good,” he wrote. “This has been a wild year, to say the least. My sister, Dora, was gifted a 2021 Dodge Pro Master wheelchair conversion van by @champagnepapi! Those that know me, know he’s my favorite rapper/artist of all time. He has been a HUGE blessing for me and my family. Glad to call him brother and friend. I don’t have to use the pickup truck to take her to her appointments anymore. We can all ride comfortably, especially Dora, to her doctor appts with little effort. This has changed our lives for the better.” In response, Drake commented, “Love my g love to the family!!! Big wheels keep rolling!!!”
Drake just announced his new album “Certified Lover Boy” is coming soon.