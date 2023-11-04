Drake Claims Title For Biggest Rap Tour In History

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Drake accepts Top Male Artist onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Drake has once again made music history.

According to Billboard, Drake has sold more than 3.9 million concert tickets and has grossed roughly $472.9 million. Drake has performed 304 shows in all of his tours.

.@Drake is the highest grossing hip hop touring act in Billboard Boxscore history ($473 million). pic.twitter.com/R9O2m43LZ5 — chart data (@chartdata) November 2, 2023

He made $13.5 million in one night at the O2 Arena, in London in April 2019. The runner-up is Jay-Z, who’s made roughly $430.5 million over the 402 shows he’s performed in his lifetime.

Well done, sir!