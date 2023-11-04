99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Drake Claims Title For Biggest Rap Tour In History

November 4, 2023 8:13AM EDT
Share
Drake Claims Title For Biggest Rap Tour In History
LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Drake accepts Top Male Artist onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Drake has once again made music history.

According to Billboard, Drake has sold more than 3.9 million concert tickets and has grossed roughly $472.9 million.  Drake has performed 304 shows in all of his tours.

He made $13.5 million in one night at the O2 Arena, in London in April 2019.  The runner-up is Jay-Z, who’s made roughly $430.5 million over the 402 shows he’s performed in his lifetime.

Well done, sir!

More about:
Billboard
Drake
tour

POPULAR POSTS

1

Justin Timberlake Reacts To Britney's Bombshells and What She Says About Christina Aguilera
2

Matthew Perry Dead At 54
3

Why This Post It Note Proposal Is The Sweetest
4

Louisville Native Pitches Diamondbacks Into The World Series
5

You Laugh You Lose - That's Some Boo Sheet

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE