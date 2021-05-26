      Weather Alert

Drake Bought Out 70,000 Seat Stadium to Have Dinner After the BBMAS

May 26, 2021 @ 6:28am

For Drake, life is good. So good that the rapper rented out SoFi Stadium just to have dinner on the 50-yard line. Drake dropped the dollars to have dinner at the 70,000 seat stadium to celebrate winning Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards last weekend.

Drizzy was joined by Chris Brown, Doja Cat, Sza, The Weeknd, his son Adonis, and other family and friends. The dinner included a light show and a gigantic banner on the big screen that said, “Artist of the Decade.”

