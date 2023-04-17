Drake Bell Made ‘Suicidal Statements’ Before His Disappearance

Source: YouTube

More is coming out about why police considered 36-year-old Nickelodeon star Drake Bell “missing and endangered” last week.

Bell took to Twitter to explain that he merely left his “phone in the car” and didn’t “answer for the night.” But according to a police report, his brother Robert, called the Orlando Police Department to report that Bell was claiming he did not want to be alive following child custody concerns.

Entertainment Tonight also got a hold of a 911 audio recording in which an Orlando police officer recounted the family’s concerns about things Bell said. Robert told police his brother was “distraught and made suicidal statements” in text messages to their mom when he was in Florida discussing custody issues concerning his son with his ex.

Bell claimed he would drink excessively and hang himself in the texts, and that’s when Robert called police.