Drake Bell Found Safe After Being Reported “Missing And Endangered”

Source: YouTube

Scary situation for family and friends of Nickelodeon star Drake Bell when the Daytona Police Department declared him missing and ‘endangered’. He was last seen Wednesday night around 9 p.m, but found on Thursday.

Bell has struggled since his time on “Drake & Josh”, receiving two years probation and community service surrounding a 15-year-old he met online in 2021. He’s also had a DUI and filed for bankruptcy in 2014.