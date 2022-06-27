Drake Becomes Fifth Act In History With At Least Eleven No.1 Albums

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind debuted at #1 on the latest Billboard 200. The 35-year-old rapper/singer joins The Beatles (19), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), and Barbra Streisand (11) in the all-time rankings of musicians with the most No. 1 projects. This makes Drake the 5th act to have at least 11 number-one albums. Nevermind topped the Billboard 200 with 204,000 units. That’s lower than Drizzy’s previous album. 2021’s Certified Lover Boy debuted at #1 but sold 613,000 copies.
