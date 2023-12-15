Drake and The Weeknd Made History In 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 01: Drake accepts Top Artist onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In 2023, two of Canada’s biggest stars broke Billboard records. Drake broke a tie with Jay-Z, and The Weeknd slowly rose to the top on Billboard’s 2023 list of 23 chart feats.

October saw Drake’s latest album, For All The Dogs. Drake now has the most No. 1 R&B/Hip-Hop albums. He previously tied Jay-Z with fourteen albums. For All The Dogs’ SZA-assisted “Slime U Out” was Drake’s 13th No. 1 smash on the Hot 100.

The Weeknd co-created, starred in, and composed songs for the HBO series The Idol, but he didn’t release a new album this year. His “Die For You” remix with Ariana Grande topped the Hot 100 in March. “Die For You” from The Weeknd’s 2016 album Starboy is his 7th No. 1, almost seven years after its December 2016 release.

The song had the longest No. 1 run (excluding holiday songs like Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.”)

What was your favorite song from 2023?