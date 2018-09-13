Drake And Cardi B Lead AMA Nominees…Taylor And Ed Hike Together And Discuss It

Drake and Cardi B are up for the most American Music Award nominations with eight.

Drake’s nominations include “Artist Of The Year”, “Favorite Male Artist” and “Favorite Album Pop/Rock.” Cardi’s nominations include “Favorite New Artist Of The Year”, “Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock” and “Favorite Artist Rap/Hip Hop.” They air October 9th.

Speaking of the AMA’s…Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were hiking and talking about their nominations, that is when Taylor trolled Ed a bit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bnox213n4Fc/?utm_source=ig_embed

If you have 32 minutes to burn and want to watch the nomination announcement…knock yourself out