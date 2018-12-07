Drake Accomplishes Something Major… Again…

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Rapper Drake poses in the press room with his awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for 'Views,' Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Streaming Artist, Top Streaming Song (Audio) for 'One Dance,' Top R&B Song for 'One Dance,' Top R&B Collaboration for 'One Dance,' Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Album for 'Views,' and Top Rap Tour during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

This man cannot be stopped! I’m serious!

Drake is now the number one selling male solo artist of all time in America.

The Recording Industry Association of America says Drake has over $218 million in gross music sales.

No other male solo artist has cracked $200 million. Elvis Presley sold $191 million, Eminem has over $172 million of music sales and Michael Jackson has over $145 million.

The top 10 best selling male solo acts in the U.S. also includes Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar.

Drake can be done now….