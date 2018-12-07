Drake Accomplishes Something Major… Again…

This man cannot be stopped! I’m serious!
Drake is now the number one selling male solo artist of all time in America.
The Recording Industry Association of America says Drake has over $218 million in gross music sales.
No other male solo artist has cracked $200 million. Elvis Presley sold $191 million, Eminem has over $172 million of music sales and Michael Jackson has over $145 million.
The top 10 best selling male solo acts in the U.S. also includes Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar.
Drake can be done now….