Dr. Oz And Mark Wahlberg Are Beefing Over Breakfast
Dr. Oz has a breakfast beef with Mark Wahlberg and they are trash talking all over the place!
So it all started with Dr. Oz, who is a fan of intermittent fasting, recommended that people wait closer to lunchtime before eating their first meal. Mark says he eats breakfast before his intense workouts.
So then they took shots and laid down a workout challenge on social media with Mark saying, “Listen, we got beef now. You don’t want this smoke, trust me. I’ll come hungover, eat a big steak, and you can do your little 20 push-ups with one leg, your assisted pull-up, I’m telling you you’ll need a defibrillator when I’m done with you.”
Oz responded with a video of himself doing pushups and advising Wahlberg to grab his defibrillator.
“We have to end this debate,” Oz said. “Do you eat breakfast or not? One deal is Mark Wahlberg has to have burgers and beer before we do the workout.” “I feel confident, very confident, supremely confident,” he bragged. “I think he’s a good athlete, he’ll be a good loser. I want the visual of his breakfast coming up as we finish the competition.”
Where do YOU stand? #TeamOzNoBreakfast or #TeamMarkFuelUp?