Alex Karev Is Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ After 15 Years
Justin Chambers is leaving long-running ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” after 15 years of playing Dr. Alex Karev.
“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”
“Grey’s Anatomy” is now in its 16th season on ABC. It has been running since 2005, and making it the longest running medical drama on television.