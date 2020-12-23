Dr. Fauci: ‘Santa Claus is Good to Go’
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. The White House held its first Coronavirus Task Force briefing in months as cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
There’s no need to worry about Santa Claus contracting COVID-19 when he’s making this year’s Christmas deliveries; Dr. Anthony Fauci says he personally vaccinated the jolly old elf! The revelation came during a “Sesame Street” town hall when a 6-year-old asked, “Will Santa still be able to visit me with coronavirus this season? What if he can’t go to anyone’s house or near his reindeer?”
Dr. Fauci responded, “I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. Santa Claus is good to go.”
That’s a relief! What Christmas traditions are changing in your home because of the coronavirus pandemic?