Dr. Dre Throws Shade at College Admissions Scandal Parents

Music legend Dr. Dre announced on social media that his daughter got accepted into the University of Southern California. The proud dad posted a picture of himself alongside his daughter, Truly Young, who was holding her acceptance letter.

His proud dad post wasn’t without a little shade in his caption.

 

Would ya look at that. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on


There is no doubt this is aimed at the parents who were involved in the college admissions scandal.

Dr. Dre’s post did raise a few eyebrows, as commentators were quick to call out that Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to the USC back in 2013, which was used to create an art, technology, and a business academy named after Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

Do you think Dr. Dre’s large donation played a part in his daughter getting accepted?

