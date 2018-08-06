Dozens Of Goats On The Loose
By Ben Davis
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 5:32 AM

Dozens of escaped goats ate their way through a suburban Idaho neighborhood on Friday.

Neighbors were confused when a “herd” of these goats went from house to house in search of a meal in Boise, according to Joe Parris of local station KTVB.

They were later wrangled onto a truck by the firm We Rent Goats, which appeared to have accidentally set the animals free. One perk: “Free lawn mowing.”

Standby goat puns ahead:

Not to be outdone, here’s CNN:

Here is our take on the story:

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Girl Scouts Of Kentuckiana Celebrating National S’more Day!! Family Gets Pizza Delivered and Gets So Much More Dancing Mom Is Embarrassing Her Teen…And Winning Hearts More Abduction Attempts In Area Neighborhoods When You’re Sweaty Everywhere Feel Good: Meet Burrito Girl
Comments