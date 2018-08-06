Dozens Of Goats On The Loose

Dozens of escaped goats ate their way through a suburban Idaho neighborhood on Friday.

Neighbors were confused when a “herd” of these goats went from house to house in search of a meal in Boise, according to Joe Parris of local station KTVB.

#Breaking – About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from…updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

They were later wrangled onto a truck by the firm We Rent Goats, which appeared to have accidentally set the animals free. One perk: “Free lawn mowing.”

Standby goat puns ahead:

This looks like a baaaaaaaaaaaaaaad situation. 🐐https://t.co/nC9jwvW1NN — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) August 3, 2018

Not to be outdone, here’s CNN:

"This looks like a baaaaaaaaaaaaaaad situation." Dozens of goats invaded a suburb of Boise, Idaho, after walking off the job at a rent-a-goat business, inspiring plenty of puns on social media https://t.co/wOMsrdCJh7 pic.twitter.com/F8HIOzA39s — CNN (@CNN) August 3, 2018

Here is our take on the story: