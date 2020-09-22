Downtown Louisville Braces For A Decision In The Breonna Taylor Case
Police in Louisville declared a state of emergency and boarded up buildings ahead of Kentucky Attorney General’s decision on whether officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death will be charged.
Interim Chief of Police Robert Schroeder said the declaration will remain in effect ‘until further notice’ in a memo to the entire Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday. In a statement released publicly after Schroeder’s internal memo, Sgt Lamont Washington said officers’ off-day and vacation requests have been canceled.
City staff began putting up barricades in downtown Louisville and boarding up police buildings and courthouses in anticipation for protests that may erupt in the wake of the decision. There is no timetable for his announcement, but the extensive police department preparations suggest that it is coming soon.
