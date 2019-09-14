Down Syndrome of Louisville Meets Backstreet Boys

#FeelGood FOLLOWUP: WLKY featured a story on a video Downs Syndrome of Louisville made to get the Backstreet Boys attention, and it worked!
It was so awesome to meet you 😊. Told ya I’d make it happen 😉. https://t.co/tBz7upKJYU
— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 14, 2019
It was so awesome to meet you 😊. Told ya I’d make it happen 😉. https://t.co/tBz7upKJYU
— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 14, 2019
Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson saw it and they got to meet the band before their show at the KFC Yum Center!
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @kfcyumcenter with @get_repost ・・・ A lot of incredible artists have come through the #KFCYuCenter, but this by far one of the coolest things to happen at this arena! Super glad we could help @downsyndromeoflouisville meet the @backstreetboys
A post shared by 99.7 DJX (@997djx) on Sep 13, 2019 at 5:51pm PDT
#Repost @kfcyumcenter with @get_repost ・・・ A lot of incredible artists have come through the #KFCYuCenter, but this by far one of the coolest things to happen at this arena! Super glad we could help @downsyndromeoflouisville meet the @backstreetboys
A post shared by 99.7 DJX (@997djx) on Sep 13, 2019 at 5:51pm PDT
It was a great time!
View this post on Instagram
@backstreetboys took us back to 1999 tonight @kfcyumcenter
A post shared by 99.7 DJX (@997djx) on Sep 13, 2019 at 9:02pm PDT
@backstreetboys took us back to 1999 tonight @kfcyumcenter
A post shared by 99.7 DJX (@997djx) on Sep 13, 2019 at 9:02pm PDT