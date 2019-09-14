      Weather Alert

Down Syndrome of Louisville Meets Backstreet Boys

Sep 14, 2019 @ 9:48am

#FeelGood FOLLOWUP: WLKY featured a story on a video Downs Syndrome of Louisville made to get the Backstreet Boys attention, and it worked!

Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson saw it and they got to meet the band before their show at the KFC Yum Center!

It was a great time!

 

 

