Dove Celebrating COVID-19 Courage
As many around the world continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic the people over at Dove have put together a campaign that shows love to healthcare workers.
The Courage is Beautiful campaign highlights healthcare workers on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 as they fight for their lives to save people affected by COVID-19.
People around the world love the new campaign and have given kudos to Dove on social media.
Pretty powerful images! When you see topical ads like this, does it make you more likely to buy their products??
