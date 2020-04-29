      Breaking News
DoorDash Gives You The Ability To Virtually Eat Out With New Zoom Backgrounds

Apr 29, 2020 @ 10:05am
Getting delivery or to-go orders has been a great way to still eat out while at home. But now DoorDash is amping up your dining experience by offering up fun Zoom backgrounds that will make you feel like you’re eating at your favorite place.

DoorDash created The Lunchroom, a program that includes Zoom backgrounds that look like the restaurants and curated Spotify playlists to go along with them. So now you feel like you’re eating at The Cheesecake Factory, Chili’s, Baskin Robbins, Panera Bread, Cracker Barrel, Buffalo Wild Wings, Auntie Anne’s, McDonald’s, and Outback. On the DoorDash site, you can choose a restaurant, place an order for delivery, download a Zoom background, and listen to the corresponding Spotify playlist.

Invite friends and have virtual dinner parties!

 

