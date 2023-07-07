99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

DoorDash Fires Delivery Guy Who Tip Shamed A Customer

July 7, 2023 6:30AM EDT
If you can manage to make it through the day without tip shaming your customer as a DoorDasher and having it caught on doorbell camera…you’re doing ok.

This interaction between a DoorDash delivery guy and a homeowner caught on camera has come back to bite the delivery guy big time! He tells the homeowner, “I just want to say that’s a nice house for a $5 tip.” She says “You’re welcome”, to which he responds “F*** you.”

Turns out, based on her order total, that $5 was a 22% tip which is above industry standards. DoorDash responded to the interaction by firing the delivery guy and giving the homeowner an $80 credit.

