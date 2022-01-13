DoorDash Driver Finds Toddler Wandering In The Cold Wearing Only a Diaper

Scary situation in Detroit when a DoorDash driver spotted a toddler wandering in the road wearing only a diaper in frigid temperatures.
Robert Jackson III spotted the 2-year-old as he drove down 8 Mile Road in Detroit on his way to make a delivery. He immediately scooped up the boy and wrapped him in his coat while he flagged another driver asking them to call 911. He stayed with him until police got there. Turns out the little boy had wandered out of his home, where his teen sibling was babysitting him.