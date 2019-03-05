Don’t Worry, Kylie And Travis Aren’t Splitting Up

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There will not be another breakup in the Kardashian-Jenner households. The rumors of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ending their relationship over cheating rumors are fake news.

A source has confirmed that the two are still in love and “not ending” their relationship.

Rumors of any type of cheating were quickly denied by Scott and his camp. Scott even gave Kylie a shout out during his tour stop at Madison Square Garden.

Kylie hasn’t commented on any of the rumors, but supposedly he was “overly friendly” with some girls in his DM’s which made Kylie suspect more.

To prove his loyalty, he deleted his instagram account a few days ago. It was reactivated today.