Don’t Miss Your Favorite Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Year!

Nov 28, 2019 @ 8:52am

Is it really holiday season without Charlie Brown and the original cute cartoon pup, Snoopy?

The animated classic makes its return to television this season with four chances to see Lucy, Linus, Snoopy, and Woodstock. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” aired on the eve of the big feast, Wednesday, November 27th.  “A Charlie Brown Christmas” airs on December 5th and on Sunday, December 22nd you can watch “I Want A Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown.” And ring in the New Year with “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” on Thursday, December 26th.

All specials will air on ABC, check your local listings for time! If you miss any of the showtimes, don’t forget you can always rent or stream!  What is your favorite Charlie Brown special? What holiday show is a must-watch for your family?

