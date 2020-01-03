Donnie Wahlberg Carries On The #2020TipChallenge
A few days after a couple in Michigan waitress was blessed by a generous couple tipping her $2,020…now Donnie Wahlberg is hopping on board the #2020tipchallenge train! On New Year’s Day, he and his wife Jenny McCarthy stopped in for a meal at an IHOP location near their St. Charles, Ill. home —and left their server a $2,020 tip on a $75.45 bill. Jenny tweeted about it:
https://twitter.com/JennyMcCarthy/status/1212489462476869633?s=20
The server, Bethany Provencher, 37, says she was overwhelmed by the gesture. “I just started crying. I couldn’t believe it. I mean, who does that? It was a blessing,” she says. “I just moved into an apartment, I’m a single mother—by myself with my son. So I struggle every day to make ends meet.”
He’s done this sort of thing several times before. In 2017, he left $500 for Waffle House employees working the night shift in Maryland, and also gifted a $2,000 tip (and front row concert tickets and backstage passes) for Waffle House servers in Charlotte.
#FeelGood
