Donnie Wahlberg Carries On The #2020TipChallenge

Jan 3, 2020 @ 5:55am

A few days after a couple in Michigan waitress was blessed by a generous couple tipping her $2,020…now Donnie Wahlberg is hopping on board the #2020tipchallenge train!  On New Year’s Day, he and his wife Jenny McCarthy stopped in for a meal at an IHOP location near their St. Charles, Ill. home —and left their server a $2,020 tip on a $75.45 bill. Jenny tweeted about it:

https://twitter.com/JennyMcCarthy/status/1212489462476869633?s=20

The server, Bethany Provencher, 37, says she was overwhelmed by the gesture. “I just started crying. I couldn’t believe it. I mean, who does that? It was a blessing,” she says. “I just moved into an apartment, I’m a single mother—by myself with my son. So I struggle every day to make ends meet.”

He’s done this sort of thing several times before. In 2017, he left $500 for Waffle House employees working the night shift in Maryland, and also gifted a $2,000 tip (and front row concert tickets and backstage passes) for Waffle House servers in Charlotte.

#FeelGood

