Donations From The Homeless For Fallen Indiana Officer Leads To More Kindness

This story is tragic any way you look at it and it’s hard to imagine anything good coming from it. 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana police officer, Seara Burton, was gunned down in the line of duty a week before her wedding. It shook the community to its core.

At Burton’s funeral, Richmond Police Lieutenant Donnie Benedict shared a story from September 1 when someone walked into the police station and handed over a white envelope. Four words were written on the envelope — “People from the Street”. Inside there were 8 one dollar bills. The anonymous donation was from the homeless community in Richmond…people she often checked in on while on duty. And that act has inspired even more giving for the homeless. Blankets, coats, water…tons of donations have poured in to the fire station to give back to the community in need.