Domino’s Sold $30 Pizzas In Times Square On New Year’s Eve
Domino’s is known for its low priced pizzas. On New Year’s Eve in Times Square, one Domino’s location saw the opportunity for surge pricing.
The Domino’s at 40th and Seventh Avenue in New York had a delivery person selling pizzas for $30 bucks a pop to people waiting to ring in the New Year.
The price hike got the attention of New York City mayor Bill de Blasio
People responded to the tweet saying that this Dominos location has done the price hike for 15 years. Some others tweeted those other local pizzerias near Times Square charge almost $30 for a full pie on a regular day.