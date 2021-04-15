Domino’s Is Testing Self-Driving Robots
Domino’s has been in it to win it with some creative stuff lately, including last year’s film fest, their “rain check registry” for weddings that needed to be reschedule because of the pandemic. And does anyone remember 2016’s pizza delivery drone, and even 2015’s futuristic delivery cars?
Well now they are testing out a delivery robot was made in partnership with robotics company Nuro. It will be the first US Department of Transportation-approved, driverless, fully autonomous delivery vehicle to hit the streets. They are launching this in Houston first where customers playing online orders can choose if they want the robot to deliver it.
They will get a unique PIN number that they enter robot’s built-in keypad. The door opens…you get your pizza.
