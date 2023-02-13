99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Domino’s Grandma Gets To Retire After Taking A Spill On A Porch

February 13, 2023 5:45AM EST
Barbara Gillespie is a 72-year-old retired school lunch lady and great-grandma in Charlestown, NC who segued into a job delivering pizzas for Domino’s because she needed the money to make ends meet.

America’s heart broke for her when doorbell camera footage was released showing her taking a tumble on a porch during a delivery. Homeowner Lacey Keighron and her husband immediately tended to her, though her first concern was ruining their dinner. They knew they needed to do something, so they started a GoFundMe and donations poured in!  They surprised her at Domino’s with flowers…and $234,000!  Gillespie says she can finally retire…and she’s now close with that family. They call her “Grandma Barbara”!

