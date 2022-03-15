Dolly Parton Withdraws From Consideration For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton wants to bow out of consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said in a statement posted to her Twitter.
❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z6LKfWtlxg
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 14, 2022
❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z6LKfWtlxg
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 14, 2022
Although artists from across the spectrum of popular music are included in the Hall Of Fame, Parton apparently feels out-of-place because she hasn’t made a straight-ahead rock & roll record. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!” she added. The decision isn’t entirely up to Parton, however.
In years past, Axl Rose and Todd Rundgren protested their inclusion, but were voted in anyway. Parton is nominated alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Judas Priest, and MC5.
Final choices will be announced in May.