Dolly Parton Has Wanted To Hear Beyoncé Do “Jolene” For Years

Source: YouTube

The Daily Show dug up footage from 2022 back when Trevor Noah sat down with Dolly Parton and uncovered what sounds like Dolly manifesting Beyoncé’s rendition of “Jolene.”

In their TikTok, Trevor posed the question, “you’ve said that you wish that Beyoncé would cover “Jolene.” There are over 400 renditions of “Jolene.” Multiple different languages, people have done it, and you said you specifically want Beyoncé to do that. Are there any updates?”

At the time, Dolly didn’t have updates and she didn’t even know if Beyoncé knew she wanted to see it happen. “I think she’s fantastic and beautiful and I love her music. I would just love to hear “Jolene” done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney did my “I Will Always Love You” to someone that can take my little songs and make ’em like powerhouses, so that would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does “Jolene.””

Now it’s happened! When Beyoncé put out Cowboy Carter on Friday, March 29, one of her 27 tracks included her rendition of Dolly’s classic with a new perspective on stealing Dolly’s man.