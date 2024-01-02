99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dolly Parton Grants a Dying Man’s Bucket List Wish

January 2, 2024 10:22AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Bittersweet moment for a man who got a “bucket list” wish granted by one of his faves, Dolly Parton.

LeGrand Gold has been battling cancer for two years and told local media he got news the cancer had spread outside of his liver. So he decided it was time to write down 10 bucket list wishes on a napkin, and one of them was to meet Dolly Parton. His wife got video and showed how his face lit up when he got to talk with Parton on the phone and got a special serenade.  “I always want to make people happy with my music and with the things I do and the things I say and I’m just happy to know that I’ve touched your life in some way,” Parton told Gold. “You’ve been a huge help especially these past two years,” he responded. Parton then sang “I Will Always Love You.”

More about:
bucket list
Dolly Parton
I Will Always Love You
LeGrand Gold
Serenade
wish

POPULAR POSTS

1

Ryan Gosling & Mark Ronson Release "Ken The EP"
2

New Year's Tay
3

Social Media's Most Viral Trends of 2023
4

Top 3 Underrated Christmas Movies
5

New Course For 2024 GE Appliances miniMarathon & Marathon

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE