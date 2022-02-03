      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton, Eminem And Lionel Richie Are Among Nominees For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Feb 3, 2022 @ 6:30am

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In total there 17 artists and groups being considered for induction, also including Rage Against the Machine (the band’s 4th nod), Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, and Judas Priest.

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year. To be eligible, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior. While 7 of the 17 are ballot first-timers, Eminem is the only one who is in his very first year of eligibility: His debut LP Infinite dropped in 1996.

