Dolly Parton Brings Stephen Colbert to Tears with Acapella Performance
In the year of 2020, emotions can strike at any moment and that’s just what Stephen Colbert found out while interviewing Dolly Parton. Dolly began singing “Bury Me Beneath the Willow” acapella during her interview and Stephen broke down in tears.
This is a song Dolly’s mom used to sing to her when she was little. Stephen started crying unexpectedly while she sang which then made him laugh at the suddenness of his own emotions.
Dolly has a new book out called “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics”.