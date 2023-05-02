Doja Cat Transforms Into A Cat During Met Gala Interview

Source: YouTube

It’s that big party where celebrities are invited to a fancy event and then have to make a fat donation to actually go… The Met Gala! This year’s theme paid homage to designer Karl Lagerfeld. Many celebs dressed in his signature black and white color palette of choice, but some dressed up as his cat, Choupette.

Doja Cat transformed into the cat. Of course. Why wouldn’t she? But she went to far as to meow through her whole interview with Vogue. It was really an experience considering we’re discussing it now.

What’s fun about this too is that she probably didn’t need to prepare any interview answers. Easy peasy.