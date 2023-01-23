99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Doja Cat STUNNED At Paris Fashion Week Show

January 23, 2023 10:39AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Doja Cat performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Celebrities really go above and beyond for fashion week events, huh? Just look at Doja Cat.

 

Here’s a look at it from Vogue:

Doja’s not the only one to get weird in the name of fashion. Kylie Jenner donned a stuffed lion’s head off one shoulder for the same show.

For anyone concerned that the lion’s head was from an actual animal, rest assured that it was “constructed by hand using manmade materials” according to Kylie’s IG post.

