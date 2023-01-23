Doja Cat STUNNED At Paris Fashion Week Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Doja Cat performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Celebrities really go above and beyond for fashion week events, huh? Just look at Doja Cat.

Here's a look at it from Vogue:

Covered in 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, @DojaCat‘s “shimmering, scintillating and subversive” @Schiaparelli look took four hours and 58 minutes to achieve. Here, @patmcgrathreal shares every detail behind the creation: https://t.co/hZEcj6Yapg pic.twitter.com/lmcWDaf0JB — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 23, 2023

Doja’s not the only one to get weird in the name of fashion. Kylie Jenner donned a stuffed lion’s head off one shoulder for the same show.

Kylie Jenner wears life-sized lion head during appearance at Paris Fashion Week https://t.co/aQkCkPNR8R — The Independent (@Independent) January 23, 2023

For anyone concerned that the lion’s head was from an actual animal, rest assured that it was “constructed by hand using manmade materials” according to Kylie’s IG post.