      Weather Alert

Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music Again

Mar 30, 2022 @ 8:34am

Late last week, in response to fans from Paraguay complaining Doja Cat wasn’t posting about the country enough when she was there, she responded, “i f***** quit i can’t wait to f****** disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f****** fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f******nightmare.” A few days later, Doja walked it back and apologize and everybody thought it was cool.

A Florida radio station shared a post about Doja’s apology this week and tweeted, “Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn’t retiring.” She then replied: “yes the f*** i am.”

She does have some commitments to honor before she throws in the towel…if she is for real… like headlining Lollapalooza Brazil during the festival’s second weekend this coming Friday, as well as open for The Weeknd on his recently announced After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour in July.

 

SOURCE

TAGS
doja cat fans fight music quit Twitter
