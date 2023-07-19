99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Doja Cat Says New Projects “Are Going To Be Very Different”

July 19, 2023 11:37AM EDT
Share
Doja Cat Says New Projects “Are Going To Be Very Different”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

You think you know Doja Cat, but maybe she will surprise you with her upcoming work. She interviewed with V Magazine about her next projects:

I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release.

I have been making music that i palatable, marketable, and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am. Now I am making music that allows me to express the way I feel about the world around me.

There upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that. I do not care if people are not.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

She described her upcoming music as rap, soul, and R&B with jazz elements. She’s using her music to represent her anger and sexuality. It looks like we can expect something authentically Doja.

She kicks off the Scarlet Tour on Halloween night in San Francisco.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

The title of her fourth album will be “First Of All.”

More about:
celebrity news
doja cat
first of all album
Interview
New Music
new sound
scarlet tour

POPULAR POSTS

1

U of L Football Perfectly Recreates This Iconic Movie Scene
2

DoorDash Fires Delivery Guy Who Tip Shamed A Customer
3

Britney Spears Gets Slapped In The Face By An NBA Star's Security
4

Rescue Dog Beats Cancer And Heals His Humans
5

Social Media Saved This Birthday Party When No One Showed Up

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE