Doja Cat Says New Projects “Are Going To Be Very Different”

You think you know Doja Cat, but maybe she will surprise you with her upcoming work. She interviewed with V Magazine about her next projects:

I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release. I have been making music that i palatable, marketable, and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am. Now I am making music that allows me to express the way I feel about the world around me. There upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that. I do not care if people are not.

She described her upcoming music as rap, soul, and R&B with jazz elements. She’s using her music to represent her anger and sexuality. It looks like we can expect something authentically Doja.

She kicks off the Scarlet Tour on Halloween night in San Francisco.

The title of her fourth album will be “First Of All.”