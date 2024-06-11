99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Doja Cat Roasts Crowd For Not Knowing Hilary Duff Lyrics

June 11, 2024 4:04PM EDT
Doja Cat Roasts Crowd For Not Knowing Hilary Duff Lyrics
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Let the rain fall downnnnnnn, she’s comin’ cleeeeeean. Doja Cat was feeling some Hilary Duff at one of her shows recently when the crowd was not singing along. She called them out with a couple of “wows” and moved onto her own originals, but the video’s pretty funny.

(WARNING: SWEARS)

How could forget a classic like “Come Clean?” Well, we didn’t.

This bop was released in 2003 and was also used for the opening credits on Laguna Beach. Doja Cat would have been 8 years old that year. What a golden time.

