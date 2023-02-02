Doja Cat Rates Her Looks, Hates Her TikToks, And Feels For Britney Spears

Doja Cat sat down with Variety as their cover star.

As part of the interview, she played a game of “Smash or Pass” with her own looks over the years. Watch the video to see what she loved and what she wouldn’t wear again. During the video (at 2:45), she reveals that she actually hates her own TikToks.

But every time I go back, I’m pretty embarrassed. I have yet to delete them all — something that I’m planning on doing.

In the article, she noted that she is not for people comparing her and Britney Spears’ shaved looks: