Doja Cat Is Trolling People Who Thinks She Worships The Devil

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The question “does Doja Cat worship the devil?” has been floating around the internet lately with the idea that she’s part of the Illuminati. She’s definitely enjoying playing into the rumors.

playing with people’s ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain > — fart (@DojaCat) February 6, 2023

She’s been posting devilish content to Instagram, too.

She dons devil horns and puts the devil (?) emoji in her captions.

It at least seems like she’s kidding based on what she’s said on Twitter. It’s hard to tell if she’s happy with when that cool knit is covering up her face. LOL!