99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Doja Cat Is Trolling People Who Thinks She Worships The Devil

February 28, 2023 2:46PM EST
Share
Doja Cat Is Trolling People Who Thinks She Worships The Devil
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The question “does Doja Cat worship the devil?” has been floating around the internet lately with the idea that she’s part of the Illuminati. She’s definitely enjoying playing into the rumors.

She’s been posting devilish content to Instagram, too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

She dons devil horns and puts the devil (?) emoji in her captions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

It at least seems like she’s kidding based on what she’s said on Twitter. It’s hard to tell if she’s happy with when that cool knit is covering up her face. LOL!

More about:
devil
doja cat
illuminati
Instagram
Social Media
troll
Twitter
worship

POPULAR POSTS

1

This Guy Has The Guinness World Record For Most Consecutive Visits To Disneyland
2

WATCH: These Grandmas Adorably Lose Their Minds Over Pregnancy News
3

Good Samaritan Rescues Dog Loose On Busy Highway
4

Bardstown Teen Wins On “Wheel of Fortune”
5

Hilarious: Dude Perfect Animal Olympics

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE