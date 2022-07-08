      Weather Alert

Doja Cat Is Shooting Her Shot With A “Stranger Things” Star

Jul 8, 2022 @ 8:21am

Doja Cat asked Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for help in reaching his co-star, and her crush,  Joseph Quinn. Schnapp shared part of his online conversation with her on Tik Tok. “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up],” Doja Cat messaged. “wait no. does he have a gf?” Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, replied “LMAOO slide into his dms,” to which Doja Cat responded “idk his ig or twitter … he doesn’t have a dm to slide in.”

Schnapp sent a link to Quinn’s Instagram and wrote “Right here ma’am.”

Then Doja went on social media live NOT happy he put her on blast by sharing their messages, though he probably thought he was helping by putting it out there! (If you notice “He’s 17” trending on Twitter…that is why.)

Quinn is 29…and has not yet commented about his not-so-secret admirer.  And this is probably why she thinks he’s hot!

What does he think of all the love his character got? 

