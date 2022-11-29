99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Doja Cat Is Rocking A Pink Buzzcut

November 29, 2022 4:52PM EST
Share
Doja Cat Is Rocking A Pink Buzzcut
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Doja Cat performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Doja Cat shaved her head and eyebrows back in August 2022. She explained that she just didn’t like having hair. Maybe she’s warming up to it a little since she’s rocking a buzzcut for Dazed magazine. If you flip through her latest Instagram post, you’ll see it in both blonde and pink.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

More about:
buzzcut
doja cat
hair
Instagram
magazine
Pink
Social Media

POPULAR POSTS

1

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" Trailer
2

Kids Tell Us How To Cook A Turkey
3

You Laugh You Lose: Grandpa's Banned From The Zoo
4

Adorable: Little Boy Surprised With A Puppy
5

Viral Backstory: Bride Blows Dust Off Her Wedding Vows During Ceremony

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE