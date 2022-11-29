Doja Cat Is Rocking A Pink Buzzcut

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Doja Cat performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Doja Cat shaved her head and eyebrows back in August 2022. She explained that she just didn’t like having hair. Maybe she’s warming up to it a little since she’s rocking a buzzcut for Dazed magazine. If you flip through her latest Instagram post, you’ll see it in both blonde and pink.