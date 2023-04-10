99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Doja Cat Is Ranting About Quitting And Also Not Quitting Music

April 10, 2023 12:32PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Oh, Doja. THERE YOU ARE!

Doja Cat’s always been one to keep up on our toes on Twitter. After a long time of being “fart” on there, she’s recently changed her name to “Hellmouth.” And Hellmouth loves a back and forth with followers and listeners, but this time, she herself is the one going back and forth… on whether she’s quitting music.

It started out as her joking that her next album would actually be spoken word:

But then she backtracked… LOL:

Fans were even seemingly on board asking about the features on the album. Then she claimed she was quitting music:

We’re dizzy, but at least she’s back on Twitter this week?

