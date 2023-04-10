Doja Cat Is Ranting About Quitting And Also Not Quitting Music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Oh, Doja. THERE YOU ARE!

Doja Cat’s always been one to keep up on our toes on Twitter. After a long time of being “fart” on there, she’s recently changed her name to “Hellmouth.” And Hellmouth loves a back and forth with followers and listeners, but this time, she herself is the one going back and forth… on whether she’s quitting music.

It started out as her joking that her next album would actually be spoken word:

The whole album is no longer rap yall its rock/spoken word and the album title is not Hellmouth anymore. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

Album is called Moist Holes — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

But then she backtracked… LOL:

Jk — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

its gonna be a french conceptual experimental country/bohemian fusion with the essence of blue-grass. — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

Fans were even seemingly on board asking about the features on the album. Then she claimed she was quitting music:

jp ima finish this album yall dont worry. https://t.co/MNONEorWJv — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) April 10, 2023

We’re dizzy, but at least she’s back on Twitter this week?